Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on February 21, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. UDF leadership conclave

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition will hold a meeting, chaired by UDF convenor M. M. Hassaat, to finalise the coalition's political line during the Assembly session.

The conclave will also finalise the opposition's position in the spat between the government and the governor over pension benefits to political appointees in the offices of Ministers.

2. High Court to hear actor Dileep's plea

Kerala High Court will hear a petition by actor Dileep challenging the FIR registered against him by the Crime Branch on suspicion of plotting the murder of police officers who indicted him in the high-profile action abduction and rape case in Kochi in 2017.

2. CPI(M) calls for hartal over murder of party worker in New Mahe

CPI(M) has called for a hartal in the New Mahe district where a party worker was killed in the wee hours of Monday. CPI(M) district secretary, M. V. Jayarajan has blamed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the incident at Punnol near New Mahe. The RSS has denied any involvement in the crime.

4. More arrests likely in suspected murder case of Twenty20 activist

More arrests are likely as the police forays ahead with the probe into the suspected murder of Twenty20 activist, Deepu at Kizhakambalam last week. His relatives had accused the local MLA, Srinijan, of a direct role in the crime. The CPI(M) has denied the politically charged accusation.

5. Kozhikode collector to settle employees strike

Kozhikode District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy will hold talks to settle the ongoing 10-day strike by the CITU-affiliated Kerala Non Gazetted Officers Union who are protesting the transfer of village officers by the CPI-controlled Revenue department.

