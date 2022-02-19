Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on February 19, Saturday

Key news developments in Kerala on February 19, Saturday

Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today

CM to inaugurate Huddle Global meet

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the third edition of the 'Huddle Global' conference of startup entrepreneurs. Kerala Startup Mission is hosting the two-day event.

CM to inaugurate LSGD Common Service

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will declare the formation of the Local Self Government Department (LSGD) Common Service. The government hopes to streamline the local body level public service delivery system by merging five crucial departments, namely Panchayat, Rural Development, Urban Affairs, Town, and Country Planning and LSGD Engineering.

CPI(M) State committee meeting

CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will chair a crucial meeting of the party's State committee at the AKG Centre. The conference is likely to weigh the political fallout of CPI's criticism that the government had gone out of the way to placate Governor Arif Muhammad Khan. He had "unconstitutionally" refused to consent to the LDF's policy address for the next fiscal.

The committee might also discuss CPI's opposition to the Lok Ayukta amendment ordinance and develop steps to resolve the issue in the LDF ahead of the resumption of the Assembly session next week. The meeting will also possibly finalise the modalities of the upcoming party State conference in Ernakulam. It will debate the draft political resolution approved by the CPI(M) State secretariat.

Bid to settle KSEB strike by Left trade unions

Left trade union leaders will hold conciliatory talks with Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) chairperson B. Asok to resolve the worker's strike that threatens to hobble the functioning of the public utility and put the State government on the defence in the Assembly.

The labour unions had staunchly resisted Mr. Asok's contentious decision to bring the KSEB headquarters, Vydyuthi Bhavan, under the State Industrial Security Force (SISF) security cover.

Twenty20 Kizhakambalam blames CPI(M) for worker's murder

Sabu. M. Jacob, KITEX garment factory owner and coordinator of Twenty20 Kizhakambalam, a non-profit organisation turned political outfit, has accused CPI(M) workers of the alleged murder of 20/20 activist, Deepu.

CPI(M) and the politically non-aligned Twenty20 have been at loggerheads over the government inspections at the KITEX factory, recently prompting Mr. Jacob to shift his new ventures to Telangana. At a press conference in Kochi early on Saturday, Mr. Jacob accused the Kunnathunaud MLA, P V. Srinijin of the CPI(M), of having a direct role in the suspected murder. Mr. Srinijin has denied the charges. The police are probing the case, and more developments are likely during the day.

Union Minister to hold a press conference

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and BJP leader V. Muralidharan will meet the press at noon. He is likely to dwell on the recent political developments in Kerala, including the Centre's stance on LDF's K-Rail (Silverline) semi high-speed railway project.

Read more news from Kerala here.