Top Kerala News developments today

February 14, 2022 09:50 IST

Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today

River rejuvenation project begins today

The second phase of rejuvenation of the Aadi- Pampa and Varattar rivers begins today. It will be inaugurated by Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine at Pravinkoodu. Rejuvenation of rivers is expected to give a boost to farming in Chengannur, Aranmula and Thiruvalla Assembly constituencies in Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts. Mr. Augustine will also inaugurate the construction of Thrikkayil bridge across Varattar.

HC to consider plea against stay on K-Rail survey

HC to consider plea against stay on K-Rail survey: A Division Bench of HC likely to pronounce its order on an appeal filed against a single judge’s interim order deferring survey for K-Rail in the land belonging to the petitioners.

University to publish semester results today

The University of Calicut to release results of the second-semester exams of the 2019 batch today, the exams were held a year ago and the evaluation was completed in October. A section of teachers had alleged that the results were delayed because of lack of false numbering during evaluation.

Fire and Rescue services accused of tardy response

Palakkad District Fire and Rescue Officer gets show-cause notice in connection with the rescue of hiker R. Babu from Cherad Hills at Malampuzha. The Fire and Rescue Services had faced criticism for failing to alert the authorities about the gravity of the situation. The district administration has assessed an expenditure of about ₹80 lakh for the rescue operation.

Murder suspect's arrest to be recorded

Police to record the arrest of the suspect in the Kuthiravattom murder case as the medical report does not oppose it. The mentally ill inmate had reportedly strangulated the victim to death.

Lawyers protest lowering of fees

Lawyers are protesting a government proposal to slash their fee for conducting cases in the trial courts. The fee, which was fixed a decade ago, should be revised considering the increased cost of living, argue some of the organisations of lawyers.