Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today
- Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan will meet jailed human rights activist “GROW” Vasu in Kozhikode.
- Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan will chair a meeting of the District Congress Committee in Kozhikode.
- The State unit of the Loktantrik Janata Dal will meet in Kozhikode to take a final call on its merger with the Rashtriya Janata Dal.
- State Transport Minister Antony Raju to sign a memorandum of understanding with various stakeholders to establish a seamless multi-modal transport network in the State.
- Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will inaugurate the new labs at Govt. HSS, Vennala set up at a cost of ₹1.4 crore. He will also inaugurate the new building at Govt. Girls LP School, Ernakulam.
