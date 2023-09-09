September 09, 2023 09:59 am | Updated 10:00 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan will meet jailed human rights activist “GROW” Vasu in Kozhikode. Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan will chair a meeting of the District Congress Committee in Kozhikode. The State unit of the Loktantrik Janata Dal will meet in Kozhikode to take a final call on its merger with the Rashtriya Janata Dal. State Transport Minister Antony Raju to sign a memorandum of understanding with various stakeholders to establish a seamless multi-modal transport network in the State. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will inaugurate the new labs at Govt. HSS, Vennala set up at a cost of ₹1.4 crore. He will also inaugurate the new building at Govt. Girls LP School, Ernakulam.

