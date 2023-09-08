September 08, 2023 09:26 am | Updated 09:26 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Counting of votes for the Puthupally bye election began at Kottayam today morning. UDF candidate leads in the first round of counting. Result expected by 11 a.m. A suo motu case relating to the setting up more toilet facilities and sewage treatment plant at Sabarimala sannidhnam and Nilakkal will come up before the Kerala High Court today. National symposium on Emerging technologies for Green energy in Kochi. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a week-long induction programme for the first-year B.Tech students of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University today. A delegation of 60 officials from Arunachal Pradesh is visiting Kozhikode to study the operations of the Kudumbasree Mission. Kozhikode corporation council meeting today.

