Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today
- Counting of votes for the Puthupally bye election began at Kottayam today morning. UDF candidate leads in the first round of counting. Result expected by 11 a.m.
- A suo motu case relating to the setting up more toilet facilities and sewage treatment plant at Sabarimala sannidhnam and Nilakkal will come up before the Kerala High Court today.
- National symposium on Emerging technologies for Green energy in Kochi.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a week-long induction programme for the first-year B.Tech students of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University today.
- A delegation of 60 officials from Arunachal Pradesh is visiting Kozhikode to study the operations of the Kudumbasree Mission.
- Kozhikode corporation council meeting today.
