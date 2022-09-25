Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on September 25, 2022

Kerala Bureau
September 25, 2022 09:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 17th day of party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Thrissur, Kerala | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Congress veteran and former minister Aryadan Mohammed passes away. Leaders across the political spectrum pay tributes.

2. The Crime branch will question Jithin and other Youth Congress leaders allegedly involved in the attack on the AKG Centre, the CPI(M) headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

3. The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi started from Thrissur today morning. It is scheduled to reach Wadakkanchery today evening.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Kerala

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app