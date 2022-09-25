Kerala

Top Kerala news developments today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 17th day of party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Thrissur, Kerala

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 17th day of party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Thrissur, Kerala | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Congress veteran and former minister Aryadan Mohammed passes away. Leaders across the political spectrum pay tributes.

2. The Crime branch will question Jithin and other Youth Congress leaders allegedly involved in the attack on the AKG Centre, the CPI(M) headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.

3. The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi started from Thrissur today morning. It is scheduled to reach Wadakkanchery today evening.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Kerala
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 25, 2022 9:33:45 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/top-kerala-news-developments-today-september-25/article65933510.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY