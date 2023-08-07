August 07, 2023 09:17 am | Updated 09:17 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Kerala Assembly session begins today with obituary references to former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and former Speaker Vakkom Purushothaman. A petition seeking a directive to the Union Ministry of Chemical and Fertilisers to pass an order on a decision taken by the management of the Fertilizers and Chjemicals Travancore (FACT) to enhance the retirement age of below-board level employees to 60 is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today. The Indian Blind Women Football team to be given a send-off in Kochi today as they depart for the World Championship in Birmingham. Writer Arundhati Roy and Kerala’s officer on special duty in Delhi, Venu Rajamony to take part. Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Surendran will inaugurate a day and night protest at Aluva against the alleged failure of the Left front government to curb the drug and liquor menace in the State. Later in the day, a meeting of the State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party OBC Morcha will be held in Kochi. Dhiren A.Sadokpam, Editor- in- Chief of The Frontier Manipur to deliver the 22nd N.Narendran memorial lecture on the topic “Manipur violence: Ethnic tangle and geopolitics” at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club today. Archbishop Cyril Vasil, papal delegate to begin discussions in Kochi today in a bid resolve the crisis in the Syro Malabar Church. He is scheduled to meet five priests today as part of efforts to settle the liturgy controversy in the church. A meeting of the Kottayam District Congress Committee today is expected to formally decide the party’s nominee for the bye- election to the Puthupally constituency. Opposition leader VD Satheesan to take part in the meeting which will also finalise the party’s preparations for the election. The Labour department will commence online registration for migrant workers in Kozhikode from today with the establishment of special help desks to aid in completing the task, as per State government instructions. Health Minister Veena George will launch the fifth edition of the state- wide immunization programme Mission Indradhanush in Thiruvananthapuram today.

