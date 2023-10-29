October 29, 2023 09:08 am | Updated 09:08 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

The government has sanctioned ₹200 cr for the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation to procure paddy from farmers. Southern Railway decides to augment the number of coaches in eight trains operating within Kerala to provide relief for passengers. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate the valedictory of the International Preventive Onco Summit in Thiruvananthapuram today evening. South Indian History Congress at University College, Thiruvananthapuram.

