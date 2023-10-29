Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today
- The government has sanctioned ₹200 cr for the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation to procure paddy from farmers.
- Southern Railway decides to augment the number of coaches in eight trains operating within Kerala to provide relief for passengers.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate the valedictory of the International Preventive Onco Summit in Thiruvananthapuram today evening.
- South Indian History Congress at University College, Thiruvananthapuram.
