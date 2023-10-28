October 28, 2023 09:21 am | Updated 09:21 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

The Indian Meteorological Department has announced a yellow alert in eight districts, with weather conditions favouring a further intensification of the North East monsoon over Kerala. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will inaugurate the Indian History Congress at the University College in Thiruvananthapuram. Agriculture Minister P. Prasad and Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty will meet the press in Thiruvananthapuram.

