Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:
- The Indian Meteorological Department has announced a yellow alert in eight districts, with weather conditions favouring a further intensification of the North East monsoon over Kerala.
- Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will inaugurate the Indian History Congress at the University College in Thiruvananthapuram.
- Agriculture Minister P. Prasad and Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty will meet the press in Thiruvananthapuram.
