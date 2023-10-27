October 27, 2023 09:11 am | Updated 09:11 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

The Special Court considering the bail application of CPI(M) councillor P.R. Aravindakshan and C.K. Jilse, the third and fourth accused in the Karuvannur Service Co-operative Bank fraud case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), will pronounce its order today. The Kerala High Court is expected to pronounce its order on a petition filed by K.B. Ganesh Kumar MLA seeking to quash the case relating to the alleged conspiracy to name late Congress leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in the solar sexual assault case. Crucial JD(S) Kerala state executive committee meeting in Kochi today in the wake of the CPI(M) asking the party to distance itself from its national unit, which has aligned with the BJP. It’s a precondition for staying in the LDF, the CPI(M) told the JD(S) leadership the other day. A special squad under Excise Enforcement assistant commissioner has widened the probe into the recent major haul of MDMA to neighbouring States. A racket run by Malayalis and based between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka is suspected to be behind arranging synthetic drugs for various retail peddlers across Kerala. The investigation team has tracked down a few suspects and the money trail. A preliminary investigation conducted by Railway officials has established that the derailment of the Maveli Express train at Kanhangad railway station on Friday was indeed a result of an error committed by the station master. The finding dispels concerns of any technical or safety faults related to the incident, railway authorities affirm.