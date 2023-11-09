November 09, 2023 09:18 am | Updated 09:18 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Anti-Terror Squads from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to interrogate the two suspected CPI(M) members who were nabbed by Kerala police from Wayanad. Police say the PLGA, the armed wing of CPI(M) had plans to attack police stations in the north Kerala region. Police to seek custody of Maoist agent arrested in Kozhikode. The Kerala High Court is expected to pronounce its order on a writ petition challenging the selection of the chief priest for the Sabarimala temple. The petition alleges that the selection did not follow the norms. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala to inaugurate open forum on Palestine struggle organised by Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation in Kozhikode today. The Kochi Corporation council is meeting today to discuss the issue of handing over 10 acres at Brahmapuram to BPCL Kochi Refinery to set up a compressed biogas plant. The DPR for the project was approved by the State government earlier. Local self-governments set to hold Haritha Sabhas of children in Ernakulam district to inculcate waste management lessons from a young age.

