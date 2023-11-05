Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:
- Union Minister for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan to inaugurate R. Sankar death anniversary at Press Club, Thiruvananthapuram.
- Southern railway introduces more unreserved coaches in six express trains permanently to reduce the rush during peak hours in North Kerala. Aabha.
- Seven more employees of Thalassery court test positive for Zika virus.
- Keraleeyam seminar on Kerala diaspora.
- Freethinkers’ meet at Kozhikode Town Hall today.
