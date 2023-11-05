November 05, 2023 09:38 am | Updated 09:38 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

Union Minister for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan to inaugurate R. Sankar death anniversary at Press Club, Thiruvananthapuram. Southern railway introduces more unreserved coaches in six express trains permanently to reduce the rush during peak hours in North Kerala. Aabha. Seven more employees of Thalassery court test positive for Zika virus. Keraleeyam seminar on Kerala diaspora. Freethinkers’ meet at Kozhikode Town Hall today.