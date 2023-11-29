November 29, 2023 09:16 am | Updated 09:16 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Nava Kerala Sadas in Malappuram district. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Ministers to attend progammes in Kondotty, Manjery, Mankada and Malappuram constituencies. Union minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate cruise vessel Classic Imperial operations at Marine Drive, Kochi. Palestine Ambassador to India Adnan Abu Al Haija to attend a ceremony to give award to writer C. Radhakrishnan in Kozhikode today. The High Kerala High Court is likely to consider a petition seeking a directive to remove unauthorised flux boards and other hoardings erected in public places. Rahul Gandhi MP will arrive in Wayanad today on a three- day visit to his constituency. He is scheduled to participate in several functions in Wayanad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kochi. As part of its efforts to bring about 100 acres in Ernakulam district under minor cereals, the district panchayat to hold a Millet Fest from today to popularize food products from millets. Youth Congress workers to take out march to office of Kozhikode city police commissioner in protest against police action on KSU worker Joel. Youth Congress State president Rahul Mamkoottathil to inaugurate protest. Kozhikode Collector Snehil Kumar Singh will inaugurate the golden jubilee celebrations of Padmasree Kalyana Mandapam, the first wedding hall in the city and the only one in India owned fully by women.