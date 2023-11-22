November 22, 2023 09:45 am | Updated 09:45 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Expelled CPI leader and former president of the Kandala Service Cooperative bank in Thiruvananthapuram, N.Bhasurangan, and his son, who were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate over their alleged role in the financial irregularities in the bank will be produced in court today. The ED is likely to seek custody of the two for further interrogation. Nava Kerala Sadas in Kannur district today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers to attend events in Koothuparamba, Mattannoor and Peravoor constituencies. Indian Union Muslim League state president Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, RJD State president MV Shreyams Kumar, among others, to attend an event in Kozhikode today to release a book on senior Congress leader and former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. A keen fight is on between Ernakulam and Muvattupuzha educational sub-districts for the top place as the Ernakulam District School Kalolsavam enters the third day.

