Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today
- Second day of Nava Kerala Sadas in Kasaragod today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues to attend programmes in Kasaragod, Uduma, Kanhangad and Thrikkaripur. Mr.Vijayan wil also address a meeting of eminent citizens in Kasaragod.
- The National Transportation Planning and Research Centre, Centre for Environment and Development and various other organisations will observe World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims in Kerala today, with a soft policing demonstration, host of awareness and other programmes.
- N.K. Premachandran MP to inaugurate state conference of Society for People’s Rights in Thiruvananthapuram today.
