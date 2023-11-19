November 19, 2023 09:38 am | Updated 09:38 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Second day of Nava Kerala Sadas in Kasaragod today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues to attend programmes in Kasaragod, Uduma, Kanhangad and Thrikkaripur. Mr.Vijayan wil also address a meeting of eminent citizens in Kasaragod. The National Transportation Planning and Research Centre, Centre for Environment and Development and various other organisations will observe World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims in Kerala today, with a soft policing demonstration, host of awareness and other programmes. N.K. Premachandran MP to inaugurate state conference of Society for People’s Rights in Thiruvananthapuram today.

