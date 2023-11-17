Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today
- Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinju Rani will inaugurate the 15th edition of the Kerala Veterinary Science Congress at the College of Veterinary Sciences at Pookode in Wayanad today.
- Suo motu case registered in the wake of the fire at the Brahmapuram dumpyard to come up before the Kerala High Court today.
- Thunderbolt commandos of the Kerala police continue combing the forest near Ayyankunnu panchayat in Kannur for the fifth day to flush out the suspected Maoists who fled after a gun battle with the police.
- Second day of the Huddle Global startup conclave organised by the Kerala Startup Mission at Adimalathura in Thiruvananthapuram.
