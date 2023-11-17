November 17, 2023 09:26 am | Updated 09:26 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinju Rani will inaugurate the 15th edition of the Kerala Veterinary Science Congress at the College of Veterinary Sciences at Pookode in Wayanad today. Suo motu case registered in the wake of the fire at the Brahmapuram dumpyard to come up before the Kerala High Court today. Thunderbolt commandos of the Kerala police continue combing the forest near Ayyankunnu panchayat in Kannur for the fifth day to flush out the suspected Maoists who fled after a gun battle with the police. Second day of the Huddle Global startup conclave organised by the Kerala Startup Mission at Adimalathura in Thiruvananthapuram.