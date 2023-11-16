November 16, 2023 09:38 am | Updated 09:38 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Tourism Investors Meet (TIM), organised by the Department of Tourism, in Thiruvananthapuram, today. Huddle Global, the startup conclave organised by the Kerala Startup Mission will get underway at Adimalathura near Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event. Suo motu cases relating to operation of special services by KSRTC to Sabarimala and collection of extra fare from pilgrims are likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today. Kozhikode Collector receives a threatening letter allegedly from CPI(ML) warning of Collectorate bomb blast; Nadakkavu Police register case. Kozhikode police nab an inter-State drug carrier who was involved in multiple narcotics cases and coordinated the local drug pushers in Kerala.

