November 11, 2023 09:52 am | Updated 09:52 am IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a public rally organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to support the Palestine cause in Kozhikode. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the valedictory ceremony of the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the Kozhikode Town Service Cooperative Bank in Kozhikode. Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan to address the press on the sidelines of the Congress workers’ district convention at AJ Hall in Ernakulam. Solidarity Movement, the youth wing of the Jamaat-e-Isla mi Hind, to organise the “A Day With Palestine” seminar at Marine Drive in Ernakulam. Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders to attend. The NE Balakrishna Marar Foundation to honour Sashi Tharoor for his literary contributions in Kozhikode. Kerala High Court Judge Muhammad Mushtak will inaugurate a media workshop on child rights organised Kerala State Children’s Rights Commission in Ernakulam. CUSAT to organise a camp on climate change. Malayalam Cine Technicians Cooperative Society will distribute its first trance of loans to members in Kochi.

