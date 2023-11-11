- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a public rally organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to support the Palestine cause in Kozhikode.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the valedictory ceremony of the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the Kozhikode Town Service Cooperative Bank in Kozhikode.
- Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan to address the press on the sidelines of the Congress workers’ district convention at AJ Hall in Ernakulam.
- Solidarity Movement, the youth wing of the Jamaat-e-Isla mi Hind, to organise the “A Day With Palestine” seminar at Marine Drive in Ernakulam. Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders to attend.
- The NE Balakrishna Marar Foundation to honour Sashi Tharoor for his literary contributions in Kozhikode.
- Kerala High Court Judge Muhammad Mushtak will inaugurate a media workshop on child rights organised Kerala State Children’s Rights Commission in Ernakulam.
- CUSAT to organise a camp on climate change.
- Malayalam Cine Technicians Cooperative Society will distribute its first trance of loans to members in Kochi.
