November 10, 2023 09:21 am | Updated 09:21 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

LDF meeting today is likely to discuss Cabinet reshuffle. CPI(M) state secretariat also meeting today. The Special Operations Group of the Kerala Police is yet to extract convincing details during interrogation of the two suspected CPI (M) members who were arrested following a gunbattle in Wayanad on Tuesday. Thunderbolt commandos intensify search for three escapees including two women at trijunction bordering Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Enforcement Directorate to continue inspection at Kandala Service Cooperative Bank in Thiruvananthapuram in connection with the loan scam. Agency to seek medical advice on questioning former bank president S. Bhasurangan who was admitted in ICU yesterday after he developed uneasiness during interrogation. A batch of petitions filed by the Kerala Pradesh School Teachers Association and headmasters seeking a directive to the state government to provide sufficient funds to headmasters in advance for the mid-day meal scheme is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal to inaugurate the Kerala MSME bill discounting platform (KMBDP) today in Thiruvananthapuram. The government had announced plans for the mechanism in the 2023-24 budget. Writer M. Mukundan will inaugurate the Poorna Cultural Festival organised in memory of N.E Balakrishna Marar, the founder of TBS and Poorna Publications in Kozhikode today. Around 10,000 elderly people expected to take part in the six-day Vayojanotsavam, a celebration of age, being organised by the Kozhikode Corporation. Writer M. T. Vasudevan Nair will inaugurate the national seminar, cultural festival, and other programmes as part of the event. International Indie Music fest to open in the state capital today.

