May 10, 2023 09:16 am | Updated 09:16 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

A meeting of the State Cabinet today is expected to decide on the constitution and terms of reference of the judicial commission to probe the Tanur boat accident that claimed 22 lives last Sunday. The meeting might also decide on measures to ensure the seaworthiness of hundreds of boats plying the State’s maze of inland waterways, including those used for fishing, transport and pleasure. Transport Minister Antony Raju has convened a high level meeting today as part of issuing notices to traffic violators based on the violations detected by the newly- installed AI- enabled cameras. The meeting is also likely to discuss the possibility of relaxing the law to permit children as a third rider on two wheelers. The two-day leadership meeting of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee will conclude at Sultan Bathery in Wayanad today. Police have recorded the arrest of five persons including Dinesan, the driver of the ill- fated boat that capsized at Tanur causing the death of 22 persons last Sunday. Dinesan who swam ashore after the incident, had been absconding for 2 days. The second batch of 18 students who were evacuated from the troubled areas in Manipur and taken to Chennai on Tuesday night will reach home today. NORKA has evacuated a total of 27 Malayali students from the strife- torn state.

