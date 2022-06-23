Top Kerala news developments today - June 23, 2022
- The Enforcement Directorate will question UAE gold case accused Swapna Suresh for the second straight day on Thursday. Swapna had whipped up a political storm after giving a sworn statement in court linked to her public accusation that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family had imported contraband "metal" and sent foreign currency abroad sans customs inspection via the UAE consulate's diplomatic mission.
- A one-time speculator, widely perceived as the victim of a sex-for-political patronage racket during the previous United Democratic Front (UDF) government, will give a sworn statement in front of a magistrate in Thiruvananthapuram in connection with the police investigation into an alleged plot to defame Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. UAE gold case accused Swapna Suresh and Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leader P. C. George are suspects in the crime registered at Cantonment police station. The CBI is investigating a galaxy of Congress leaders for suspected rape based on the woman's accusations against the previous Oommen Chandy government.
- The Kerala High Court will consider a plea by the two convicts in the Sister Abhaya murder case seeking to suspend the sentence of life term awarded to them by a trial court. Fr. Thomas Kottoor and Sister Sephy are the appellants. Currently, they are serving prison time after the trial court found them guilty of the murder of the 22-year-old novitiate at the St. Pious Convent in Kottayam.
- Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Syed Sadiqali Shihab Thangal's state-wide friendship yatra to conclude today with a rally and public meeting at the Kozhikode beach. The Thangal will also meet prominent people from various walks of life.
- The prosecution witness in the Latvian tourist rape murder case turns hostile, trial continues today. The witness is an assistant chemical examiner who examined body parts and stated no evidence of homicide or rape.
