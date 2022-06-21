Top Kerala news developments today — June 21

Kerala Bureau June 21, 2022 10:17 IST

Key news developments to look out for from Kerala on June 21

Class 12 students discussing answers after a higher secondary examination at Malappuram. File | Photo Credit: Sakeer Hussain

Education Minister V. Sivankutty will announce the higher secondary and vocational higher secondary results at 11 a.m. Nearly four lakh students had appeared for the tests. Kerala Government Medical College Hospital teachers are on the warpath against the administration. Their association have urged Health Minister Veena George to revoke the suspension of two doctors charged with medical negligence over the death of a kidney transplant patient during the procedure. The government has doubled down on the decision to hold the doctors accountable. Communist Party of India [CPI(M)] State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will inaugurate a Left Democratic Front (LDF) rally against the purported Congress-BJP plot to denigrate Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary Kanam Rajendran and other LDF leaders will address the march. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the State-level observance of the International Day of Yoga. Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan will launch the International Yoga Day celebration on the premises of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple. Read more news from Kerala here.



