Top Kerala news developments todayJuly 05, 2022 09:22 IST
Key news developments in Kerala on July 5, Tuesday
Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:
- The Kerala High Court is likely to pronounce its order on a petition by the Crime Branch challenging the Sessions Court order that refused the CB plea for sending the memory card in the actor assault case for forensic examination in the light of the change in the hash value of the card.
- The anticipatory bail petition by Swapna Suresh, accused in the diplomatic gold smuggling case, in a case filed based on K. T. Jaleel MLA's complaint will come up before the High Court today.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will lay the foundation stone for the headquarters building of the State Higher Education Council and launch the Higher Education Empowerment Implementation Plan in Thiruvananthapuram today.
- Former Uduma MLA and CPI(M) leader P. Raghavan passed away on Tuesday morning.
- KPCC president K. Sudhakaran will inaugurate the 104th birth anniversary celebrations of former Chief Minister K. Karunakaran today.
