July 29, 2023 09:49 am | Updated 09:49 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan to inaugurate a seminar on the theme Governance and administrative reforms organised by the AKG Study and Research Centre in Thiruvananthapuram today. Leaders of the constituent parties of the Congress-led United Democratic Front and religious leaders to address a meeting today in Thiruvananthapuram against the violence in Manipur. Thrikkakara municipal council to elect new chairperson today. The election will mark the end of an administrative crisis in the municipality which followed the forced resignation of Congress’s Ajitha Thankappan from the post early this month. Putting an end to speculations, the IUML has decided to back the Congress candidate in the election. Aam Aadmi Party to organise a protest rally in Kochi today to express solidarity with the people of Manipur. Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes K. Radhakrishnan will inaugurate a lifestyle diseases screening camp for the tribal people at Mananthavady in Wayanad today. He will also attend various other programmes in the district.

