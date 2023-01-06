Top Kerala News developments today

January 06, 2023 09:50 am | Updated 09:50 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Representatives of the Coalition for a GM-Free India will release the report on Statutory regulatory violations and procedural infirmities in GM Mustard appraisal and approval in India virtually today.

2. Events will be staged at different venues in Kozhikode today, on the fourth and penultimate day of Kerala School Arts Festival.

3. Mallika Sarabhai to inaugurate national conference of All India Democratic Women’s Association in Thiruvananthapuram today.

4. Kerala High Court likely to take up a suo motu case registered in connection with the explosion near Malikappuram temple at Sabarimala.

