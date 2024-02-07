Top Kerala news developments today

February 07, 2024 11:10 am | Updated 11:39 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

* A gas tanker lorry coming from Mangaluru crashed into three vehicles and overturned at Pazhayangadi in Kannur early morning today. Nine persons have been injuired in the accident. Authorities have confirmed there is no gas leakage from the tanker.

* The NIA court in Kochi is likely to pronounce the judgement in the case against Riyas Abubaker, a Palakkad native with links to the ISIS, who was accused of planning a series of blasts in Kerala.

* A contempt of court case filed against KSRTC for not complying with a directive to revise pension of the retired employees to come up before Kerala High Court.

* Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the International Energy Festival and give away the Energy Conservation awards at a function in Thiruvananthapuram today.

* Nobel laureate Morten P. Meldal to interact with university students today as part of the Erudite Scholar-in-Residence programme of the Kerala University. Dr. Meldal, who won the Chemistry Nobel in 2022, is in Thiruvananthapuram to attend the Global Science Festival.

* The Facilitation Centre for taking forward the projects that came up at the Tourism Investors Meet (TIM) will be inaugurated by Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas at the office of Kerala Tourism Infrastructure Ltd (KTIL) in Thiruvananthapuram today.

