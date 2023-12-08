December 08, 2023 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) begins in Thiruvananthapuram today. Nana Patekar to be chief guest at inaugural function. Eleven films to be screened on opening day. Good Bye Julia directed by Mohammad Kordofani will be the opening movie. The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a petition against a Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court order dismissing a plea for an investigation into the alleged illegal financial transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughte T.Veena and other prominent political leaders. The bodies of the four youth from Palakkad who died in a road accident in Kashmir were brought to Chittoor. The mortal remains will be kept for the public to pay homage before the cremation. Electricity minister K. Krishnankutty said the government would foot the medical expense of another youth who is under treatment at a hospital in Kashmir. Nava Kerala Sadas in Ernakulam district today. Vypeen, Kochi, Kalamassery and Ernakulam constituencies to be covered. As the controversy over cancelling an event to be attended by film director Jeo Baby at Kozhikode’s Farook College continues, he is expected to open the students union at Government Madappally College near Vadakara today, the SFI has expressed support to him, meanwhile, writer Khadeeja Mumthas has refused to attend another event at Farook College. Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar to attend Calicut Press Club media awards distribution ceremony today. Kozhikode District School Arts Festival concludes at Perambra today.