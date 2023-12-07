December 07, 2023 09:14 am | Updated 09:14 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Nava Kerala Sadas in Thrissur and Ernakulam districts today. Chalakud, Angamaly, Aluva and Paravur constituencies to be covered. Kerala High Court to consider petition filed by survivor in actor assault case seeking an investigation into the change in hash vale of the memory card containing visuals of the incident that was kept in court custody. Fourth day of Kozhikode District School Arts Festival. Stage items of Thrissur Revenue District Kalolsavam begin today. Third day of Thiruvananthapuram district school arts festival at Attingal.