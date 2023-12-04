December 04, 2023 09:12 am | Updated 09:12 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Thrissur leg of Nava kerala Sadas begins today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues to attend programmes in the Chelakkara, Wadakkanchery, Kunnankulam and Guruvayur constituencies. WESAT (Women Engineered SATellite), a nanosatellite developed by the LBS Institute of Technology for Women, will be formally unveiled today in Thiruvananthapuram. The nanosatellite is set to be launched aboard the next PSLV mission. Dr. Christy Fernandez, former secretary to the President of India, passed away in Kochi today. Petition filed by former Government pleader P.G.Manu seeking anticipatory bail plea in a sexual assault case registered against him by the Chottanikkara police is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court. The unloading of six yard cranes brought to the Vizhinjam seaport from China will be completed today. Speaker A.N. Shamseer will inaugurate the renovated office building of the Sulthan Bathery Municipality today morning. Students conclave as part of ‘Campuses of Kozhikode’ project of the district administration to be held today.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT