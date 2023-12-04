Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today
- Thrissur leg of Nava kerala Sadas begins today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues to attend programmes in the Chelakkara, Wadakkanchery, Kunnankulam and Guruvayur constituencies.
- WESAT (Women Engineered SATellite), a nanosatellite developed by the LBS Institute of Technology for Women, will be formally unveiled today in Thiruvananthapuram. The nanosatellite is set to be launched aboard the next PSLV mission.
- Dr. Christy Fernandez, former secretary to the President of India, passed away in Kochi today.
- Petition filed by former Government pleader P.G.Manu seeking anticipatory bail plea in a sexual assault case registered against him by the Chottanikkara police is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court.
- The unloading of six yard cranes brought to the Vizhinjam seaport from China will be completed today.
- Speaker A.N. Shamseer will inaugurate the renovated office building of the Sulthan Bathery Municipality today morning.
- Students conclave as part of ‘Campuses of Kozhikode’ project of the district administration to be held today.
COMMents
SHARE