December 25, 2023 09:44 am | Updated 09:44 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

As many as 13 Sabarimala pilgrims from Tamil Nadu were injured when a mini bus went out of control and toppled near the Nilackal base camp early morning. The injured have been rushed to the Kottayam medical college hospital. BJP and Congress leaders visit churches during Christmas mass as part of their outreach programme. BJP leader V.V. Rajesh and Shashi Tharoor MP attended the mass at the St. Joseph’s cathedral in Thiruvananthapuram. At the St. Thomas church in Ernakulam, police stopped in to prevent trouble after a section of the laity tried to disrupt the proceedings, demanding unified mass. The first floating bridge in Thiruvananthapuram district will be opened at Papanasam Beach, Varkala today. A meeting convened by Devaswom minister K.Radhakrishnan on Sunday night to resolve the dispute over the ground rent for the Thrissur Pooram failed to make any headway. The minister said the government would take a decision on the issue on January 4.

