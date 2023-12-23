December 23, 2023 09:39 am | Updated 09:39 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will likely hold a press conference on the concluding day of the cabinet’s State-wide public outreach programme, Navkerala Sadas, in Thiruvananthapuram. Opposition protests will mark the conclusion of Navkerala Sadas in the capital. Congress has organised a mammoth march to the State Police Headquarters. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition, V.D.Satheesan, will lead the demonstration. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha activists will march to the Navkerala Sadas at Poojappura in Thiruvananthapuram to protest police action against opposition activists.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT