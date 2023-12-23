Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will likely hold a press conference on the concluding day of the cabinet’s State-wide public outreach programme, Navkerala Sadas, in Thiruvananthapuram.
- Opposition protests will mark the conclusion of Navkerala Sadas in the capital. Congress has organised a mammoth march to the State Police Headquarters. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition, V.D.Satheesan, will lead the demonstration.
- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha activists will march to the Navkerala Sadas at Poojappura in Thiruvananthapuram to protest police action against opposition activists.
