December 22, 2023 10:05 am | Updated 10:05 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

The Special Court in Kochi considering the money laundering case booked in connection with the Karuvannur Service cooperative Bank case is likely to pass its order today on the bail plea of P. R. Aravindakshan, the third accused in the case. A petition filed by 78 year old Marykutty seeking a directive to the government to disburse her widow pension arrears to come up before the Kerala High Court today. Penultimate day of the Nava Kerala Sadas in Thiruvananthapuram district. Aruvikkara, Kattakada, Neyyatinkara and Parassala constituencies to be covered. Exhilarating Math’, a special exhibition to commemorate National Mathematics Day begins at Regional Science Centre and Planetarium in Kozhikode today.

