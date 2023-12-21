December 21, 2023 09:24 am | Updated 09:24 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Nava kerala Sadas in Thiruvananthapuram district today. Chirayinkeezh, Attingal, Vamanapuram and Nedumangad constituencies to be covered. KSU to take out march to the police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram to protest the alleged atrocities on students and Youth Congress activists during the agitation against the Nava Kerala Sadas. CPI(M) Thrissur district secretary M.M. Varghese summoned by ED for questioning today in connection with the investigation into the loan scam case at the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank in Thrissur. A petition challenging an order of the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Special court dismissing a plea for an investigation into the alleged illegal financial transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited and various political leaders to come up before the Kerala High Court today. The visiting Papal delegate to Ernakulam Angamaly Cyril Vasil returned to Rome today after a week long visit during which he held discussions with the sections of the clergy and laity in a bid to resolve the dispute over unified mass. Meeting of the reconstituted Senate of the University of Calicut to be held today amid protest by Left student unions. Social activist Lingaraj Azad from Odisha, who has been leading an agitation against the proposed mining in Niyamgiri hills, to open ‘Subaltern Festival’ in Kozhikode today. Catholic Bishops Conference of India calls a pre Christmas meet today in Kochi. National Saras mela to be inaugurated in Kochi by minister for Local Self Government M.B. Rajesh. State level inauguration of Christmas- New year mela of Supplyco by Minister for Food and Civil Supplies GR Anil at Putharikandam maidan, Thiruvananthapuram.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT