Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today
- Nava kerala Sadas in Thiruvananthapuram district today. Chirayinkeezh, Attingal, Vamanapuram and Nedumangad constituencies to be covered.
- KSU to take out march to the police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram to protest the alleged atrocities on students and Youth Congress activists during the agitation against the Nava Kerala Sadas.
- CPI(M) Thrissur district secretary M.M. Varghese summoned by ED for questioning today in connection with the investigation into the loan scam case at the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank in Thrissur.
- A petition challenging an order of the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Special court dismissing a plea for an investigation into the alleged illegal financial transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited and various political leaders to come up before the Kerala High Court today.
- The visiting Papal delegate to Ernakulam Angamaly Cyril Vasil returned to Rome today after a week long visit during which he held discussions with the sections of the clergy and laity in a bid to resolve the dispute over unified mass.
- Meeting of the reconstituted Senate of the University of Calicut to be held today amid protest by Left student unions.
- Social activist Lingaraj Azad from Odisha, who has been leading an agitation against the proposed mining in Niyamgiri hills, to open ‘Subaltern Festival’ in Kozhikode today.
- Catholic Bishops Conference of India calls a pre Christmas meet today in Kochi.
- National Saras mela to be inaugurated in Kochi by minister for Local Self Government M.B. Rajesh.
- State level inauguration of Christmas- New year mela of Supplyco by Minister for Food and Civil Supplies GR Anil at Putharikandam maidan, Thiruvananthapuram.
ADVERTISEMENT