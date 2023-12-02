December 02, 2023 09:08 am | Updated 09:08 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Day 2 of Nava kerala Sadas in Palakkad district. Palakkad, Malampuzha, Kongad and Mannarcaud constituencies to be covered. Abduction of child from Kollam: Police continue interrogation of prime suspect. Investigation team likely to reveal details today. Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan to open the UDF campaign against the Nava Kerala Sadas of LDF government titled ‘Kuttavicharana Sadas’ at Beypore in Kozhikode today. Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar to attend the NDA’s programme against terrorism in the backdrop of the Hamas attack on Israel, in Kozhikode today. Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar will address students of chartered accounting in Kozhikode. Recounting of votes for the elections to the post of college union chairman at Sri Kerala Varma college, Thrissur will be held today. The Kerala High Court had ordered recounting of votes on a petition filed by KSU candidate Sreekuttan alleging that SFI workers had manipulated the counting process. Third day of Malabar Literature Festival in Kozhikode.

