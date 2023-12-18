December 18, 2023 09:27 am | Updated 09:27 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

A petition seeking to restrain the State government from involving the Chief Secretary, civil servants and other government officers in the Nava Kerala Sadas is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today. The High Court will also consider petitions against using temple grounds for Nava Kerala Sadas programmes. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to open a seminar organised by the Chair for Sanathana Dharma Studies and Research of the Calicut University today afternoon, amid SFI call for protests against him. Hundreds of police personnel have been camping on the campus for the past three days to ensure his security. Southern railway cancels around a dozen trains from Tamil Nadu to Kerala following torrential rains in Tirunelveli. A moderate spell of rain is expected in southern Kerala today. The Forest Department has put up more cages with live bait to capture the tiger that reportedly killed a farmer and attacked cattle at the Koodallur and Kallur Kunnu areas under the South Wayanad forest division. The Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions Court to pronounce the quantum of sentence against nine men who were found guilty of murdering a Manacaud native Ayyappan Achari 19 years ago. Kasaba police arrest bus driver on charge of assaulting a couple after an accident in Kozhikode city.

