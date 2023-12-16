December 16, 2023 09:29 am | Updated 09:30 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to inaugurate graduation ceremony at Fathima Matha National College, Kollam today morning and attend the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme at Attingal. The special team constituted by the Forest department continues combing operations for the elusive tiger that reportedly killed a farmer at Koodallur in Wayanad. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to reach the University of Calicut today evening amid a call by the SFI to stage protests against him. Security has been strengthened around the VVIP guest house where he will stay till Monday. Day three of Navakerala Sadas in Alappuzha district. Kayamkulam, Mavelikara and Chengannur Assembly constituencies to be covered. MeT office issues yellow alert for seven districts in Kerala on Saturday warning of isolated heavy rains while orange alert is in place for Pathanamthitta and Idukki on Sunday indicating very heavy rains. The family of the minor girl who was allegedly raped and murdered at Vandiperiyar in Idukki will stage a protest before the police station today against the lapses in the investigation that led to the acquittal of the accused. NIA issues look out notice for PFI activists arraigned as accused in the murder of RSS leader Sreenivasan in Palakkad in April 2022. Assistant Sessions Court judge, Kozhikode to pronounce verdict in the case of setting ablaze the Vadakara taluk office building two years ago. N. P. Hafiz Mohammed’s novel ‘Harmonium’ based on the life of legendary music director M. S. Baburaj, popularly referred to as ‘Babukka’, to be released today in Kozhikode. Writer M.T.Vasudevan Nair to present P.V.Samy Memorial award to actor Mohanlal in Kozhikode today. A special meeting of the Kochi Corporation council will be held today for the approval of the Kochi Corporation master plan.

