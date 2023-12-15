December 15, 2023 09:24 am | Updated 09:24 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Second day of Nava Kerala Sadas in Alappuzha district. Alappuzha, Ambalapuzga, Kuttanad and Haripad constituencies to be covered. CM to interact with prominent personalities in the district and meet the press. International Film Festival of Kerala draws to a close today in Thiruvananthapuram. Actor Prakash Raj to be chief guest at valedictory function. Cuban Ambassador Alejandro Simencas will be present. Polish film maker Krzysztof Zanussi will receive the lifetime achievement award. Awards for films in the competition section will also be presented. The tiger that is suspected to have killed a farmer at Koodallur in Wayanad remains elusive for the sixth day even as the special team constituted by the Forest department continues combing operations in the Koodallur and Moodakolly areas under Poothady grama panchayat. Tribal activist and State president of Janadhipathya Rashtreeya Party , C.K. Janu will open the National Democratic Alliance district convention in Kozhikode today. Kerala High Court to consider a habeas corpus petition filed by the father of Hadiya, who converted to Islam and married a Muslim man. The petition seeks a directive to trace his daughter and produce her before the court. The Kozhikode Corporation council is meeting today to discuss draft of social impact study report on additional land acquisition for development of Balussery road.