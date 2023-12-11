December 11, 2023 09:34 am | Updated 09:34 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

A massive combing operation is on at Moodakkolly and Koodallur areas bordering the South Wayanad forest division and Wayanad wildlife sanctuary for the tiger that is suspected to have killed a man three daus ago. The Forest department has deployed trackers and camera traps to locate the animal. Following protests by farmers and local people, the Chief Wildlife Warden had issued an order on Sunday to shoot dead the tiger if it was not possible to dart and capture it. Following the heavy rush at Sabarimala, the temple authorities have extended the darshan time again by 30 minutes. The temple will now remain open from 3 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. to accommodate the influx of pilgrims. Indian Union Muslim League State committee meeting in Kozhikode today to take stock of preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The meeting is expected to take a call on fielding the party’s MPs, Abdussamad Samadani (Malappuram) and ET Mohammad Basheer (Ponnani). A petition filed by Kerala Private Hospitals Association seeking to implement Ayushmann Bharath Pradhanmanthri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY)” in the state is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today. Day 2 of the Nava kerala sadas in Idukki district today. Idukki, Devikulam and Udumbanchola, constituencies to be covered.

