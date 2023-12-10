December 10, 2023 09:33 am | Updated 09:33 am IST

The mortal remains of CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran will be cremated today at Kottayam. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers to be present. High Court Chief Justice Ashish Jitendra Desai to inaugurate function to mark Human Rights Day in Thiruvananthapuram today. Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan to inaugurate Human Rights Day function organised by the Human Rights protection Council in Thiruvananthapuram. Nava Kerala Sadas in Ernakulam and Idukki districts today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers to attend programmes at Perumbavoor, Kothamanagalam and Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam and Thodupuzha in Idukki.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT