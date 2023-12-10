- The mortal remains of CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran will be cremated today at Kottayam. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers to be present.
- High Court Chief Justice Ashish Jitendra Desai to inaugurate function to mark Human Rights Day in Thiruvananthapuram today.
- Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan to inaugurate Human Rights Day function organised by the Human Rights protection Council in Thiruvananthapuram.
- Nava Kerala Sadas in Ernakulam and Idukki districts today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers to attend programmes at Perumbavoor, Kothamanagalam and Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam and Thodupuzha in Idukki.
