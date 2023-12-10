Top Kerala News developments today
December 10, 2023
CM Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers to attend programmes at Perumbavoor, Kothamanagalam and Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam and Thodupuzha in Idukki.
The mortal remains of CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran will be cremated today at Kottayam. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers to be present.
High Court Chief Justice Ashish Jitendra Desai to inaugurate function to mark Human Rights Day in Thiruvananthapuram today.
Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan to inaugurate Human Rights Day function organised by the Human Rights protection Council in Thiruvananthapuram.
