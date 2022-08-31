Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on August 31, Wednesday

Kerala Bureau
August 31, 2022 09:25 IST

File. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Opposition to move adjournment motion in the Assembly on the growing narcotics and drug abuse in Kerala.

2. Discussion on Kerala LSG Common Service Bill, Kerala Industrial Single window clearance Boards and Industrial Township Area Development (Amendment) Bill and Kerala Public Enterprises (Selection and Recruitment) Board Bill.

3. Minister Roshy Augustine to inaugurate Kerala Water Resources Information System today.

4. The Kerala High Court is likely to consider plea by Adani group seeking police protection to resume the work on the Vizhinjam seaport project that has been held up for the last 16 days by fisherfolk agitating against the project.

5. The Calicut International Airport will be partly closed for eight months from January to take up maintenance of runway and taxiway related works.

6. The Kannur district conference of the CPI begins today.

Read more news from Kerala here.

