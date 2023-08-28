August 28, 2023 09:48 am | Updated 09:48 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries L.Murugan to be the chief guest at the Rozgar mela organised by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs at the CRPF group centre, Pallipuram in Thiruvananthapuram today. People throng markets and commercial centres across Kerala as the shopping spree reaches a feverish pace on Thiruvonam eve, Monday. A police team from Kayankulam came under attack by a gang at Chinnakanal in idukki today while pursuing a case relating to the abduction of a hotel owner. The gang stabbed a civil police officer in the stomach and forcibly released the accused from the police vehicle. The injured police officer has been admitted to hospital. Campaigning for the bye election to the Puthupally Assembly constituency switches to the slow lane as Onam festivities reach a climax. Candidates however reach out to voters in person and the LDF, UDF and BJP camps chalk out preparations for the next round of electioneering. The Kerala High Court confirms the conviction and sentence awarded by a Vigilance Court to an employee of the Thiruvananthapuram District Cooperative Bank in a case relating to misappropriation of funds.