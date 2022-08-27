Top Kerala news developments today

CPI Kerala secretary Kanam Rajendran. File. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Unidentified miscreants hurled stones at the CPI(M) district committee office in Thiruvananthapuram early on Saturday morning. The party district secretary’s car suffered damage in the attack that occurred even as police officers were stationed in the area. The party leadership said the RSS was behind the incident. The incident has taken place nearly two months after the attack on AKG Centre in which no arrest has been recorded so far.

2. Kanam Rajendran, CPI State Secretary, to inaugurate the Ernakulam district conference of the party at Eloor today.

3. Minister for Tourism P. A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the first anniversary of Comprehensive Responsible Tourism Project at Beypore in Kozhikode.

4. Harold Goodwin, Jury Chairman of the World Tourism Market and Founder of International Centre for Responsible Tourism in Kozhikode will review the activities undertaken by the Responsible Tourism Mission.

5. K. Jayakumar, former Chief Secretary and founding Vice Chancellor of Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University will present the Prof. Guptan Nair Award to critic M. M. Basheer at a function in Kozhikode today.

