Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on August 25, Thursday

Kerala Bureau
August 25, 2022 09:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. File. | Photo Credit: Mahinsha S

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu convenes meeting of student organisations today to discuss priority reforms in the sector.

2. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to discuss KSRTC crisis with Transport Minister Antony Raju and RTC CMD Biju Prabhakar in the wake of the High Court directive to the Government to release funds for disbursement of salary for KSRTC employees.

3. Calicut University is holding an ‘exam adalat’ today to address complaints and lapses related to the conduct of exams, however UDF-backed Syndicate members have alleged that the attempt is to exonerate around 1,000 students who have been accused of indulging in malpractices.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Petition by Transport Minister Antony Raju challenging the evidence-tampering case registered against him is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today. The court had earlier stayed further proceedings in the case.

5. The High Court is scheduled to consider petitions by depositors of the crisis-ridden Karuvannur Cooperative Bank seeking return of their deposits.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

6. The High Court is likely to hear KPCC president K. Sudhakaran’s plea seeking to exonerate him in the case relating to the attack on CPI(M) leader E. P. Jayarajan in 1995. Mr. Sudhakaran had moved the High Court after the Thiruvananthapuram sessions court had rejected his petition.

7. Rights activist Himanshu Kumar to speak at a meeting organised by the anti-UAPA People’s Collective in Kochi today.

8. Palakkad district set to be declared a digitally-enabled district. Reserve Bank of India top official to do the declaration today.

Read more news from Kerala here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Kerala

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app