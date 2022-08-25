Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on August 25, Thursday

Key news developments in Kerala on August 25, Thursday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu convenes meeting of student organisations today to discuss priority reforms in the sector.

2. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to discuss KSRTC crisis with Transport Minister Antony Raju and RTC CMD Biju Prabhakar in the wake of the High Court directive to the Government to release funds for disbursement of salary for KSRTC employees.

3. Calicut University is holding an ‘exam adalat’ today to address complaints and lapses related to the conduct of exams, however UDF-backed Syndicate members have alleged that the attempt is to exonerate around 1,000 students who have been accused of indulging in malpractices.

4. Petition by Transport Minister Antony Raju challenging the evidence-tampering case registered against him is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today. The court had earlier stayed further proceedings in the case.

5. The High Court is scheduled to consider petitions by depositors of the crisis-ridden Karuvannur Cooperative Bank seeking return of their deposits.

6. The High Court is likely to hear KPCC president K. Sudhakaran’s plea seeking to exonerate him in the case relating to the attack on CPI(M) leader E. P. Jayarajan in 1995. Mr. Sudhakaran had moved the High Court after the Thiruvananthapuram sessions court had rejected his petition.

7. Rights activist Himanshu Kumar to speak at a meeting organised by the anti-UAPA People’s Collective in Kochi today.

8. Palakkad district set to be declared a digitally-enabled district. Reserve Bank of India top official to do the declaration today.

Read more news from Kerala here.